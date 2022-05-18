Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,710,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,605,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106,898 shares during the period. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

