The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Lovesac worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 48.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,194.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

