The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Down to $22.78

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $22.11. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 225 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $800.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

