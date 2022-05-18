Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,900 shares.The stock last traded at $71.90 and had previously closed at $72.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.