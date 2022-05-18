Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 35,900 shares.The stock last traded at $71.90 and had previously closed at $72.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the second quarter valued at $556,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
About Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.