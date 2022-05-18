Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,427 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
