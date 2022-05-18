Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 267,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 176,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

