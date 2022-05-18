Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

