Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

