Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2,199.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after buying an additional 209,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

