Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,342 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CareDx by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,659. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

