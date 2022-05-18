Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 286 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.49. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.79.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

