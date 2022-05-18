Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 371 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,027,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWEN opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 254.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1,069.23%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

