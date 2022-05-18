Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPR opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

