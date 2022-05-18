Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JELD stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

