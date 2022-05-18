Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.44, but opened at $16.80. Warby Parker shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 59,710 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 59.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 265.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 103,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.