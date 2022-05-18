Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zendesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

