107,060 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $2,878,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $2,425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOUG opened at 5.12 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.07 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 6.68.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 334.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 333.27 million. Analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Michael Liebowitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

