12,357 Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

