2,789 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NARI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after acquiring an additional 480,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,491,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,003.00 and a beta of 1.68. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $567,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,906 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,120 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

