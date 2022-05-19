$3.17 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $3.06. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $3.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

