$3.17 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37. S&P Global reported earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $13.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.57.

NYSE SPGI opened at $330.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

