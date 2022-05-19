3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,356 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,028 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,871 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.