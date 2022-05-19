5,084 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viad by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 202,688 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth $11,325,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Viad by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster purchased 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

