5,294 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $5,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $44.34 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.