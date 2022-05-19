5,899 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,362,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after buying an additional 1,225,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,320,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

