abrdn plc Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $25,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $191.41 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

