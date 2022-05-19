abrdn plc Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,268 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.06% of Ranpak worth $32,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Ranpak stock opened at $11.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.48 million, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

