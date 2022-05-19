abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 2.26% of Addus HomeCare worth $33,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,759 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 604,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

