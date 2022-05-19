abrdn plc Raises Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.70% of Sleep Number worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

SNBR stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

