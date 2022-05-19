abrdn plc Sells 18,452 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,452 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

