abrdn plc Sells 7,733 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Cigna by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

Cigna stock opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day moving average of $233.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.