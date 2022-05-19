Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at $203,911.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

