Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.