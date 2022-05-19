Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) PT Lowered to $3.00

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adagio Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADGI opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease.

