Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of HUBG opened at $69.95 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

