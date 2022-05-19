Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 413,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 218,845 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 147,481 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $51.03.

