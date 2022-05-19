Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,484 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.25% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $44.91 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $43.98 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

