Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,543 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Axonics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axonics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

