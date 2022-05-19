Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $8,574,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on NTB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

