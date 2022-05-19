Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $15,033,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

