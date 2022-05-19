Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Provention Bio worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 39.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 219,834 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 702,011 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 30,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

