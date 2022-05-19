Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ASIX stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

