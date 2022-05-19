Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBND. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Shares of PBND opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

