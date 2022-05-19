Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

BeiGene stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.72.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

