Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $368,000 Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIGC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of BIGC opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

