Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

