Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,371,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.20 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

