Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 21.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

