Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 84,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000.

Get First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Shares of RNLC stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.29. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.