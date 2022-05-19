Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $56.57 and a 1 year high of $75.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.